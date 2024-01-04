Indore: Officials Asked To Complete OT Complex In A Month

MY Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned over delay in construction of nine modular operation theatres (OT) in Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, the Divisional Commissioner Mal Singh conducted a surprise inspection and asked the hospital administration and PWD officials to complete the work within a month.

He asked the officials of PWD’s PIU and MGM Medical College to ensure the completion of work so that the wards can be commissioned in a month. The work of the OT complex was scheduled to get completed in March, last year but it couldn’t be completed even after a year of the deadline.

OT complexes are being prepared with a cost of Rs 7.25 crore by PWD’s Project Implementation Unit and the hospital administration claimed that complex surgeries would be performed at the hospital which will help needy patients in getting treatment for serious ailments.

Meanwhile, the commissioner also inspected the OPD of the hospital and directed to begin new counters at the earliest.

Dr Sanjay Dixit, Dean of MGM Medical College said that nine new counters are being made in the OPD, so that more people can get OPD services and the crowd can also be controlled.

The administrative officer has also directed that computer operators for all these counters should be appointed through outsource. He also instructed municipal corporation officials to quickly complete the ongoing repair work of the toilets in the hospital.