 Indore: Officials Asked To Complete OT Complex In A Month
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Officials Asked To Complete OT Complex In A Month

Indore: Officials Asked To Complete OT Complex In A Month

He inspected other facilities in the hospital as well

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 08:27 AM IST
article-image
MY Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned over delay in construction of nine modular operation theatres (OT) in Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, the Divisional Commissioner Mal Singh conducted a surprise inspection and asked the hospital administration and PWD officials to complete the work within a month.

He asked the officials of PWD’s PIU and MGM Medical College to ensure the completion of work so that the wards can be commissioned in a month. The work of the OT complex was scheduled to get completed in March, last year but it couldn’t be completed even after a year of the deadline.

OT complexes are being prepared with a cost of Rs 7.25 crore by PWD’s Project Implementation Unit and the hospital administration claimed that complex surgeries would be performed at the hospital which will help needy patients in getting treatment for serious ailments.

Meanwhile, the commissioner also inspected the OPD of the hospital and directed to begin new counters at the earliest.

Dr Sanjay Dixit, Dean of MGM Medical College said that nine new counters are being made in the OPD, so that more people can get OPD services and the crowd can also be controlled.

The administrative officer has also directed that computer operators for all these counters should be appointed through outsource. He also instructed municipal corporation officials to quickly complete the ongoing repair work of the toilets in the hospital.

Read Also
Indore: Pulses Machinery Expo In City From February 2
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Shocker: Drunk Dad Stabs Son To Death In Ujjain, Arrested

MP Shocker: Drunk Dad Stabs Son To Death In Ujjain, Arrested

MP: CM Yadav Likely To Open ‘Prasadam’ On Jan 7 In Ujjain

MP: CM Yadav Likely To Open ‘Prasadam’ On Jan 7 In Ujjain

Indore: Thousands Participate In Ranjeet Hanuman Prabhat Pheri; 21-ft Replica Of Ram Temple Steals...

Indore: Thousands Participate In Ranjeet Hanuman Prabhat Pheri; 21-ft Replica Of Ram Temple Steals...

Indore: 1 Dead In Stabbing Incident During Ranjeet Hanuman Prabhat Pheri

Indore: 1 Dead In Stabbing Incident During Ranjeet Hanuman Prabhat Pheri

Indore: Officials Asked To Complete OT Complex In A Month

Indore: Officials Asked To Complete OT Complex In A Month