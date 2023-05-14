Indore: Odisha’s Gotipua dance enthrals audience

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the fifth day of the ongoing Malwa Utsav, people of the city had a great time admiring and buying handicrafts to decorate their homes from the stalls of artisans that have been set up on the main road of Lalbagh.

On Saturday, ‘Gotipua’ a traditional folk dance form from Odisha became the limelight of the event as the unique and bold dance form captivated all. More than 9 folk artists danced and made different figures and pyramid ‘pakhawaj’.

An exhibition of arms was organised by BSF and the BSF band enthralled the audience.

Tribal group with African influence

Siddhi Dhamaal dance was presented by folk artists from Bharuch district. They are Africans who came to India from Kenya and settled in Gujarat 750 years ago. The tribals presented their dance on a song in African language using drums and other traditional instruments.

Maharashtra's Lavani won hearts

Lavani is a traditional folk dance of Maharashtra. Varied forms of Lavani were presented including Baithki Lavani, Adakari Lavani, and Chakkad Lavani. Artists dressed in colourful Navvari sarees danced to the beats of Dholak with agility by tying ghungroos to their feet and chanting the words Kheltana Bai Rang Holicha.