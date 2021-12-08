Indore: ​Obstructions removed from left turn at South Toda, 13 affected families shifted

Indore

Indore Municipal Corporation on Tuesday removed structures on the left turn at South Toda, Jawahar Marg, coming in the way road widening project.

A gate and two four-storey buildings were demolished by the removal gang.

As many as 13 families living in the buildings got displaced and they were provided accommodation elsewhere.

Superintending engineer DR Lodhi said that municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal last week had instructed to start road construction by removing the barrier gate and houses in the left turn of South Toda.

We will clear the debris in two days and then road will be constructed, he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 12:41 AM IST