Indore: OBC quota tangle reduces charm of govt jobs?

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thanks to the legal tangle over OBC quota in Madhya Pradesh, candidates are now appear to be less keen on securing government jobs.

Nearly 2.75 lakh candidates are vying for 427 government jobs to be filled through state service exam-2022.

Last year, the prelims of PSC-2021 had attracted nearly 3.25 lakh candidates even when the number of vacancies was 283.

The decline in the number of applicants is believed to be due to the legal tangle over OBC issue, because of which MPPSC could not fill government vacancies for past three years.

The state government increased the OBC quota from 14 per cent to 27 in 2019, a move that was challenged in Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The HC had stayed the government’s order, and since then the matter is sub-judice. In the last three years, MPPSC could not fill any government post due to the legal tangle. This uncertain situation seems to have resulted in candidates losing hope of getting government jobs, and are probably now opting for private jobs.

MPPSC media in-charge Ravindra Panchbhai said that MPPSC received around 2.75 lakh applications for the state service preliminary exam-2020, scheduled in May.

When asked about the reasons for decline in the number of candidates, Panchbhai said that MPPSC does not go out to find reasons. Our job is only to hold the recruitment process, he added.