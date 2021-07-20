Indore: Nursing student hangs self to death in Azad Nagar area

Indore: A nursing student allegedly committed suicide by hanging self from the ceiling at her rented accommodation in Azad Nagar area on Monday evening. She was staying here with her two cousins (maternal uncle’s daughters).

According to Investigating officer SI Priyanka, no suicide note was recovered from the spot. Her family members and cousins are also unaware about any of her problems. No reason of her fatal step known till the filing of the report.

The deceased has been identified as Kamla Chouhan (19), resident of Dahi village in Dhar district. She was staying here with her two cousins in a rented accommodation in Khati Mohalla for a few years. She was alone in the room at the time of the incident.

Her cousins returned home and found her hanging. They immediately took her to the hospital but could not be saved.

Kamla had recently completed her nursing course and was searching for a job in the city. Her father Raisingh is Panchayat Sachiv of his village. The family members took the body to their village after the autopsy.