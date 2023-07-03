Indore: Nursing Officers To Work Extra Hours In Protest 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nursing officers of MY Hospital and other hospitals associated with MGM Medical College threatened to launch their phase-wise protest on Monday which will culminate in an indefinite strike, to press for their demands.

Interestingly, the nursing officers opted for a new way to protest and decided to work for longer hours instead of striking work in the initial phase of the protest.

According to the president of the Nursing Officers’ Association’ Ramesh Jaat, said, “We will launch our phase-wise protest to press our demands for a long time, but are falling on deaf ears. This time, we will not strike the work and create trouble for the patients in our initial phase of protest but will work for extra hours to lodge our protest.”

He said that their protest will be started on July 3 when we will submit a memorandum to the collector addressing the chief minister and will stage a demonstration at the Collectorate Square.

Read Also Indore Municipal Corporation Q1 Property Tax Sees Rs 37 Crore YoY Jump

“On the second day of protest, we will work extra for an hour and will work for two extra hours after our duty hours as a part of our protest. We will also organise conferences and meetings to submit a memorandum in all the local centres and will go on indefinite strike from July 10,” Jaat said.

He said that they are pressing for their 10-point demands which include regularisation of contractual employees, implementation of old pension scheme, increment in grade pay of nursing officers, benefits of the Seventh Pay Commission to the employees of the medical education department, night allowance to paramedical staff among others.

Demands Of Nursing Officers

1 Regularisation of contractual employees

2 Implementation of old pension scheme

3 Increment in grade pay of nursing officers

4 Benefits of the Seventh Pay Commission to the employees of medical education department

5 Night allowance to paramedical staff…