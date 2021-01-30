INDORE: Nurse of a private hospital commits suicide, no note recovered from spot, police investigation on

Indore: A nurse of a private hospital allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her rented accommodation in Dwarkapuri area here late on Friday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, so the reason of her suicide could not be established yet.

Investigating officer ASI Babita from Dwarkapuri police station said that the deceased has been identified as Jyoti Munia, 27, a resident of Keli village in Khargone district. She was found hanging by one of her neighbours on Friday night when the police were informed. After the investigation on the spot, the police sent the body for autopsy.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Jyoti was staying in a rented accommodation in the city and she was in nursing college second year and was employed as a nurse in Mahaveer Hospital in the city. She had returned from her native place a week ago. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. The police are taking the statements of her family members to know the reason for her suicide.