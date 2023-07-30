Indore: Nurse Ends Life In Bombay Hospital

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A nurse working at Bombay Hospital allegedly ended her life by administering an injection in the changing room of the hospital on Friday night. Prima facie, this is a suicide case, police said. However, no suicide note was recovered from there.

Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi said the deceased has been identified as Savita Bodke, 32, a resident of the nursing hostel of the hospital. She was in the operating theatre and later she was found unconscious in the changing room of the theatre. The staff informed the senior doctors and she was taken for the treatment but she could not be saved.

According to Dudhi, Savita had administered an injection after which she fell unconscious and later died. The autopsy report is awaited to know the exact cause of death.

It is said that she hailed from Betul district. The police are investigating the case further and her family members have been informed.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)