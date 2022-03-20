Indore: Numerous notices from ITD put tax payers in panic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tax payers are in panic mode after a rush of notices from income tax department, and most are viewing these as harassment.

The tax practitioners under the aegis of Tax Practitioners Association (TPA) have raised this issue before Union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman through a memorandum.

TPA has stated that in the last few days tax payers in whose assessment proceedings were pending at the income tax department have received notices on various issues. The TPA said at a time when the last date for filing income tax was March 15, by issuing such notices, the department was putting tax payers under lot of stress. They were asked to comply within five to six days and in some cases even in three days. This is coming at a time when the department is saying that they are tax payer friendly.

It appears that the whole department is out to complete the assessments before 31st March without considering the submissions of the taxpayer.

This is to request the Finance Ministry and CBDT that suitable steps should be taken that cases are not disposed of in a huge hurry without giving adequate opportunity for the taxpayer to be heard. They should consider extending the time for completion of the assessment beyond the prescribed time, at least for this year.

As a result, it is gathered that around 1,50,000 Assessment cases and 56,000 Penalty cases are pending to be completed by 31.03.2022.

