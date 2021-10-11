Indore: NTA releases JEE Advanced answer key

Indore

National Testing Agency (NTA) released Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced answer key on its official websites on Sunday.

All the candidates who appeared for JEE Advanced on October 3 can verify and compare their marked answers with the provisional keys. They provisional keys can be downloaded from jeeadv.ac.in.

Further, the answer keys are tentative and candidates can challenge the JEE Advanced 2021 answer key till 5 pm on Monday, October 11, 2021.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will release the JEE Advanced result 2021 soon. The JEE Advanced result 2021 will be declared on October 15 on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

After the JEE Advanced result is declared counselling sessions will be conducted.

As per the procedure stated on the JEE Advanced information brochure, marks of the students will be calculated by combining the scores of both Paper 1 and Paper 2.

For instance, total marks secured in Physics will be calculated on the basis of marks scored in the physics section of Paper 1 added with the marks scored in the physics part of Paper 2.

The same procedure will be followed in obtaining marks of Chemistry and Mathematics.

However, students must note that the final JEE Advanced 2021 rank list will be revealed on only the day of result. Only applicants, who obtain the minimum stipulated marks in each topic, as well as the overall average, will be included in the rank list.

Minimum marks requirement

There are no specific minimum marks in JEE Advanced to get into IIT. But, every year, there is a cut off released for the IITs. This depends a lot on the total number of students appearing and the average performance of each student. Candidates who crack both JEE Mains and JEE Advanced qualify for IITs.

Students need to require a minimum percentage of marks to be considered for the JEE Advanced rank list. Here is the category wise minimum marks requirement as prescribed by the IIT Kharagpur:

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 12:53 AM IST