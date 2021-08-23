Indore: NTA releases JEE Main admit cards

Indore: National Testing Agency released admit cards for the next session of JEE Main 2021. The admit cards were released on the official website of JEE Main and a link has been shared on NTA's website as well.

The released admit cards are applicable for the last session of one of the most important engineering entrance exam conducted in the country.As per the schedule, JEE Main exam will be held from August 26 to September 2.

"The candidates are required to download their admit card of Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2021 for Session - 4 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking from the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in w.e.f. 21 August 2021 (Saturday) and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin," the official notice from NTA said.

Further, to facilitate downloading admit cards, NTA added, "In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2021 Session – 4 along with an undertaking, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in."

Over 7.32 lakh candidates have registered for this session of JEE main 2021, as per the data shared by the exam conducting body.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 09:14 PM IST