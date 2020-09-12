Indore: NSA to be slapped on ration mafia

Even as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated Indore district

administration for action taken against ration mafia, Collector and District Magistrate Manish Singh informed on Saturday that action under National Security Act (NSA) will be taken against the kingpin of the ration scam of Mhow.

He has directed police to present the case against the ration mafia under the National Security Act. It may be noted that Chief Minister Chouhan gave instructions to the district administration to take strict legal action against the ration mafia, who deprived the poor of their much-needed ration.