Indore: NSA Invoked Against 4 For Firing Bullets At District Admininstration Team

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district collector on Saturday invoked the National Security Act against three security guards of a land in Bhorasla area and their employer for firing at the team of district administration a few days ago, who reached there for demarcation of the land before removing encroachment.

Three of the accused have been arrested so far. According to a district administration officer, the district collector has issued an order to invoke NSA against Suresh Patel, his three security guards Jaideep Mishra, Pradeep Mishra and Jaikumar Sharma for firing bullets on the district administration officials putting their lives in danger on August 14.

The officials of the district administration had visited the land for the demarcation before removing the encroachment. It is said that the land belonged to the owner of Shri Aurobindo Hospital and it was allegedly encroached by Patel. When the officials reached there for the demarcation, three guards of Patel fired bullets on them so they had to flee from there to save their lives. Banganga police registered a case and arrested three guards with their guns. Patel was on the run till the filing of the report.