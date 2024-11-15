 Indore: NRLM, Flipkart Hold Training To Digitally Empower SHG Women
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: NRLM, Flipkart Hold Training To Digitally Empower SHG Women

Indore: NRLM, Flipkart Hold Training To Digitally Empower SHG Women

The team of Flipkart, India's domestic e-commerce platform, trained women.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 09:43 AM IST
article-image
Indore: NRLM, Flipkart Hold Training To Digitally Empower SHG Women | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), a popular campaign of the Government of India, an innovative initiative was taken to digitally enable women of self-help groups of the district. The team of Flipkart, India's domestic e-commerce platform, trained women.

The chief guest of the programme was MP Shankar Lalwani. Many dignitaries, including Flipkart's chief corporate affairs officer Rajneesh Kumar, attended the event as the keynote speaker. The programme was organised at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Auditorium at the Collector Office.

The MP discussed the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the country cannot move forward until women are empowered. He said the PM's vision is that half of the population of the country should become self-reliant.

Read Also
PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Inaugurate 2 Tribal Freedom Fighters’ Museums Of Madhya Pradesh On...
article-image

For this, they will have to be made digitally strong. While praising Flipkart, he said such training will definitely strengthen women and by becoming self-reliant, they will participate in the development of the country.

FPJ Shorts
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Moderate Rainfall; Cooler Temperatures Anticipated
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Moderate Rainfall; Cooler Temperatures Anticipated
Delhi: Schools Shut As AQI Exceeds 400 Mark; GARP-III Implemented Today
Delhi: Schools Shut As AQI Exceeds 400 Mark; GARP-III Implemented Today
Viral Video: Once Again! New Zealand's Youngest MP Performs Haka Dance In Parliament, Tears Bill Papers In Protest
Viral Video: Once Again! New Zealand's Youngest MP Performs Haka Dance In Parliament, Tears Bill Papers In Protest
Jake Paul Shows ₹1.7 Crore Diamond Ear Cover, Taunts Mike Tyson Over Infamous Ear-Bite Incident; Video
Jake Paul Shows ₹1.7 Crore Diamond Ear Cover, Taunts Mike Tyson Over Infamous Ear-Bite Incident; Video

On this occasion, Flipkart's chief corporate affairs officer said the objective of the programme was to connect the women of self-help groups to the Digital India campaign under the leadership of the PM.

He said, “Through Flipkart, our aim is to provide women entrepreneurs access to the nationwide market by providing them expertise, resources and promoting their entrepreneurial success.” He explained how products of more than 18 lakh women from self-help groups across the country are being sold through Flipkart.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Big Spending Big Scandal! Tribal Students’ Education Funds Misused In Madhya Pradesh's Dhar

Big Spending Big Scandal! Tribal Students’ Education Funds Misused In Madhya Pradesh's Dhar

Indore: NRLM, Flipkart Hold Training To Digitally Empower SHG Women

Indore: NRLM, Flipkart Hold Training To Digitally Empower SHG Women

Madhya Pradesh: 'Human Library' Inspires Young Minds At AWC

Madhya Pradesh: 'Human Library' Inspires Young Minds At AWC

Indore's MY Hospital Altercation: Kids To Have 20 More Beds, Guards To Be Increased

Indore's MY Hospital Altercation: Kids To Have 20 More Beds, Guards To Be Increased

FATF Eurasian Group Meeting From Nov 25 to 29; Financial Intelligence Unit Director Reviews...

FATF Eurasian Group Meeting From Nov 25 to 29; Financial Intelligence Unit Director Reviews...