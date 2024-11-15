Indore: NRLM, Flipkart Hold Training To Digitally Empower SHG Women | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), a popular campaign of the Government of India, an innovative initiative was taken to digitally enable women of self-help groups of the district. The team of Flipkart, India's domestic e-commerce platform, trained women.

The chief guest of the programme was MP Shankar Lalwani. Many dignitaries, including Flipkart's chief corporate affairs officer Rajneesh Kumar, attended the event as the keynote speaker. The programme was organised at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Auditorium at the Collector Office.

The MP discussed the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the country cannot move forward until women are empowered. He said the PM's vision is that half of the population of the country should become self-reliant.

For this, they will have to be made digitally strong. While praising Flipkart, he said such training will definitely strengthen women and by becoming self-reliant, they will participate in the development of the country.

On this occasion, Flipkart's chief corporate affairs officer said the objective of the programme was to connect the women of self-help groups to the Digital India campaign under the leadership of the PM.

He said, “Through Flipkart, our aim is to provide women entrepreneurs access to the nationwide market by providing them expertise, resources and promoting their entrepreneurial success.” He explained how products of more than 18 lakh women from self-help groups across the country are being sold through Flipkart.