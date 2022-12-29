e-Paper Get App
Indore: NRIs get 20 'homes', courtesy Daly alumni

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 03:57 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Under the IDA’s initiative of Padharo Maharo Ghar, 20 houses have been allotted by the Daly College alumni for the NRIs’ stay,” said IDA CEO, RP Ahirwar, on Wednesday.

A meeting in this regard was held at the Daly College Bhavan with the alumni of Daly College and IDA chairman, Jaipal Singh Chawda, for the homestay of the NRI guests during the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas Conference.

Twenty-five former Dalians expressed their intention to provide hospitality to the NRI guests by joining IDA’s initiative. A list of 20 hosts have been finalised.

The same will be uploaded on the portal soon. IDA officials said, “IDA will aim to provide comfortable homestays to the NRIs so that they don’t feel out of place during the conference. With this, the administration has made complete arrangements for the NRI guests. More hotel accommodations are being booked. The NRI guests must feel at home and during their stay in their beloved hometown. They should not have a single moment of discomfort,” said IDA.

