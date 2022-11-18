Indore: NRIs from around 80 countries to participate in diaspora convention

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): People of Indian origin (PIO) from around 80 countries are going to participate in the Indian Diaspora Convention scheduled to be held in January.

“It’s the biggest event in the history of Indore. I’ve asked the civic body officials not to leave any stone unturned in their efforts to build the city’s image,” mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav told reporters. Bhargav and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal held a meeting of IMC officials regarding the NRI Convention. The duo sought to know the state of cleanliness, beautification, road restoration, development of green belt and so forth en route to the convention venue. All additional municipal commissioners, zonal officers, health officers, CSIs, department heads and so on were present at the meeting.

Bhargav said the proposed NRI Convention and Investors’ Summit were to be organised in Indore in January. “Apart from NRIs from 80 countries, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will take part in the convention. Given the gravity and magnitude of the event, we should do whatever it takes to make it memorable for them,” he told municipal officials.

“When our guests go back home, they should return with fond memories of Indore,” he said at the meeting. Bhargav directed the officials to complete all the work related to the convention by December 15. “By mid-December, we should be 100 per cent ready for the event,” he said.