Indore: NRI tweets to CM, seeks help in land dispute

Indore: An NRI woman filed a complaint against a township developer for ignoring her pleas, police said on Monday. The matter came to light after she sent a tweet to chief minister Kamal Nath in this connection. She also accused police department for ignoring her plea.

According to police, Deepa Singh who lives in Dubai had purchased a plot in a township in Gandhi Nagar. Though she paid the full amount, she is unwilling to follow the terms and conditions mentioned in registered sale deed.

The township owner refused to follow her terms and conditions. Though she had lodged complaint with police, the latter didn’t act. Gandhi Nagar police station incharge Sanjay Singh Bais said Deepa Singh does not want to follow the terms and conditions of township company. Besides, she wants her lawyer to complete all formalities.

The company representative told police that all the company’s clients follow same rules and regulations. “Giving a special privilege to one person is against company’s policies,” he told police. Though the police tried to settle the issue by arranging a meeting between woman and company personnel, problem persists.

