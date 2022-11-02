Indore: Now, winter schedule begins with a flight for Chandigarh

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The winter schedule of operations of scheduled commercial passenger flights began on a chill note on Tuesday with just one flight, Indore-Chandigarh-Indore, rolled out from the city on the day. According to the schedule, the city has got just one flight, although experts are hoping that a few more flights may start in the coming months.

At a brief function held at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport on Tuesday, MP Shankar Lalwani delivered the boarding pass to the first passenger, Vandana Jain. He also cut a cake to celebrate the roll-out of the new flight and getting connectivity with a new city, that is Chandigarh. Addressing the function, he urged civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to give more flights to the city as it is growing as a big hub of tourism, business and education. He demanded that a flight for Kochhi be started from the city, which will provide an alternative option to connect with international flights from there, besides New Delhi and Mumbai.

According to official sources, initially, IndiGo is operating the flight on Tuesdays and Saturdays only, but, from December, it will be operated on three days a week—Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. According to the schedule, flight 6E-0959 IDR IXC (Indore-Chandigarh) will depart from the city at 10.05 hours and reach Chandigarh at 11.50 hours. On the return flight, 6E-6738 IXC IDR (Chandigarh-Indore) will depart from Chandigarh at 12.30 hours and reach Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport at 14:40 hours.

Ullas Nair, a leading travel agent, said that the roll-out of the Indore-Chanidgarh flight would address the passengers’ need to move onward from Chandigarh to Shimal, Vaishnodevi and Dharmashala.

Currently, there are flights from the city for Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Jammu, Jaipur, Kishangarh, Belgaum, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Bilaspur, Gondia, Raipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Ahmedabad, Nagpur and Goa.