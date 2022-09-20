Indore: Now, two more PG MOOCs introduced 

e-Paper Get App
“As of now, 27 MOOCs in 8 Indian languages (ie Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bangla, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil) are available on the above portals,” said UGC secretary Rajnish Jain’s letter addressed to vice-chancellor and principals.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Now, students wishing to pursue PG programme in Access to Justice and Environmental Law can do so through massive open online courses (MOOCs).

University Grants Commission has rolled out two more PG MOOCs including Access to Justice and Environmental Law and has uploaded them on SWAYAM platform and UGC e-resources portal.

“The translated courses will address language barriers and promote Indian languages while also provide flexibility of learning in mother tongue to the learners. Anyone desirous of learning can access and benefit from these Open Educational Resources (OER). Also, universities and colleges may utilise these OER for flipped classroom learning and blended mode of learning,” Jain said.

The higher education regulator has asked universities and colleges to provide the link of SWAYAM platform (www.swayam.gov.in) and ‘UGC e-resources portal (http://ugceresources.in/)’ on their home page and promote awareness of these portals through their social media handles so that more and more students can avail the benefits of accessing these resources for their knowledge enhancement.

