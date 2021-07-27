Indore: Now, sit at home and get your learner’s driving licence!

Indore: If you—or any member of your family—want to get a learner’s driving licence and are looking for appointment slots to visit the Regional Transport Office for the purpose, wait, literally for a couple of days! The Road Transport Department is going to start an online facility for getting a learner’s licence across the state, including Indore, where you can get one simply by sitting at home.

The system of online learner’s licence is already running in Satna and Khargone on the basis of a pilot project and it will be implemented across the state. At present, about 400 licences are issued by the RTO, Indore, every day, including learner’s licences, permanent driving licences and other categories of licences.

‘Ready to implement’

"Yes, the facility for getting an online learner’s licence will be started on August 1 in Indore. We’ve completed all the preparations for this and are ready to implement the system. The number of slots in a day and system of issuing learner’s licences will be known soon after the system gets implemented," said Sapna Jain, deputy road transport commissioner.

Contactless service

The ministry of road and transport highways, on March 4, had issued a notification which said people would not need to visit the RTO office for as many as 18 services, including renewal of a driver’s licence, vehicle registration, obtaining a learner’s licence, and so on

The Aadhaar-authentication-based contactless service will provide convenient and hassle-free services to citizens



How to get learner’s licence online

Link will be available at transport.mp.gov.in as, at present, only the link of Satna and Khargone RTO is available.