Indore: Now, pay power bill using QR code

Indore: Now, you will be able to pay electricity bills by scanning QR code on the bill from your mobile phone.

Beginning July, Western Region Power Distribution Company Ltd (West Discom) has started putting a QR Code on the bill.

The customer will be able to pay electricity bill online by scanning the code using mobile phone.

According to West Discom officials, the QR code linked to Bharat Bill Payment will be on the electricity bills.

West Discom managing director Vikas Narwal stated the customer will have to scan QR code using an app and upload picture of their meter showing the reading.

While this facility will ease the process of payment of bill, it will also check malpractice by meter reader if any.

Instructions of Central govt

The initiative was taken following instructions by the Central government to all enterprises having a turnover of over Rs 50 crore to provide facilities for accepting payments through prescribed electronic modes. The Finance (No.2) Act, 2019, had introduced Section 269 SU, which required every person/enterprise with a business turnover, sales or gross receipts exceeding Rs 50 crore to mandatorily provide facilities for accepting payments through prescribed electronic modes. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) with notification dated, December 30, 2019, has prescribed three electronic modes for payment of bills including debit card powered by RuPay, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) (BHIM-UPI) and UPI QR Code.