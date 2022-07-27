Indore: Now, only 14% seats vacant in city’s BEd colleges

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The registrations for the second additional round of centralised online counselling for admission in BEd and other teacher education programmes started on Tuesday.

As per data released by Department of Higher Education, only 498 seats out of 3,600 in 34 colleges in the city are lying vacant after four rounds of counselling.

A closer look at the data revealed that a mere two seats each are vacant in Akshay Academy and New Era College followed by three vacancies each in Oxford International College and Gyanoday College.

Devi Ahilya Private Teacher Education College Association president Abhay Pandey said that all vacancies are likely to be filled in the second additional round of counselling.

DHE had initially granted three rounds of counselling. Later following vacancies, one additional round was granted but it too failed to fill up all vacant seats. On Monday, DHE had granted second additional round. The registrations will continue till July 28.

BOX// DAVV EC meeting deferred to July 29

DAVV administration deferred executive council meeting scheduled on July 27 to July 28. The university administration cited unforeseen reason for postponement of the meeting. As per sources, vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain was unavailable for the meeting on July 27 so the meeting has been extended.