Indore: Now, Metro changes tack to speed up construction work

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To complete the Metro train development work at a fast pace, Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited has now, literally, changed tack and begun work from two sides. The agency has now started the work from Radisson Square towards Vijay Nagar, while another team is working from MR 10 towards Bapat Square. According to officials, huge jams used to occur daily in the area which caused extreme inconvenience to the residents and people who commute on the road parallel to the construction site.

The Metro has installed segment launchers on the side of Radisson Square and had started installing the segments along the pillars of the Metro. The slabs were getting connected along the entire Metro corridor, said officials.

The development of the Metro tracks from Gandhi Nagar to Radisson Square is going on. So far, in the past 11 months, around 42 per cent of the Metro work has been completed. The deadline for work completion is September 2023. Officials of the MPMRCL said that the first phase of 17.5 km of the Metro Rail would be from Gandhi Nagar to Robot Square.

According to the Metro officials, the Metro stations will have Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system which will run on EMV National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) cards and QR code.

Deadline (Phase-1): September 2023

Line 3: Palasia - Railway Station – Rajwara - Airport - Bhawarsala - MR10 - Palasia (Ring Line)

Length: 33.53 km

Type: Elevated & Underground

Under Construction: 17.5 km between Gandhi Nagar & Mumtaj Bag Colony

Approved: 17.5 km

Proposed: 57.18 km

Depot: Super Corridor

Number of Stations: 29

Number of trains: 25 with three coaches each

Estimated Daily Riders: 2.5 lakh (2027) (approx)

Top Speed: 80 kph

Average Speed: 34 kph

Track Gauge: Standard Gauge – 1,435 mm

Electrification: 750V DC Third Rail

Signalling: Communications-based Train Control (CBTC)

Operational: 0 km

Estimated Cost: Rs 7,500.8 crore

