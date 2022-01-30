Indore: Now, JEE admission route for joining the Indian Navy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s youngsters interested in joining the Indian Navy can now apply for the technical course. Informing the students about this, Army entrance mentors in the city floated a notice sharing details from the Indian Navy for applications.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mentors also suggested that students seeking to become engineers should apply for the institutes and contribute to the country.

The Indian Navy invited applications for the four-year degree course of Bachelors of Technology. According to the details shared with students, students with 10+2 can apply for the course and become a part of the B Tech Cadet Entry Scheme (Permanent Commission) for the Education Branch and Executive & Technical Branch.

“The selected candidates will join the prestigious Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, for pursuing the four-year course. The last date for applying for this course is February 8, 2022,” Kamal Sharma, a mentor, said.

The eligibility criteria for application are: Scorecard of JEE (Main), 2021, (for the B.E/B.Tech) examination is a must for applying for the Indian Navy’s B Tech degree course.

Students will be required to have passed the Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 pattern) or its equivalent exam from any board with at least 70 per cent aggregate marks in Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics. Further, to ensure communication capabilities, students must have scored 50 per cent marks in English (either in Class 10 or Class 12).

Age criteria: Only applicants who are born between January 2, 2003, and July 1, 2005, (both dates inclusive) can apply for the Indian Navy course.

Students must also note that the Service Selection Board (SSB) will issue the seat on the basis of the JEE (Main) All India Common Rank List (CRL) 2021 published by the National Testing Agency.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 11:22 PM IST