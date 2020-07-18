Indore: Now, IIT officer is corona suspect

Indore: A senior officer of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore is suspected to have contracted the virus. The officer was checked at the health centre in IIT campus, where his samples were collected and sent for testing. Until the results arrive, the officer has been kept in isolation at the campus.

The news of senior officer being suspected comes just a day after two hostel attendants of IIT Indore tested positive for COVID-19. A student had also contracted the disease, taking the total number of cases on the campus to three. The two attendants were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The first case of coronavirus came into light on July 5, when a PhD student from Jammu and Kashmir tested positive. The student had moved into the campus, just a couple of days before testing positive, following instructions of the institute.

Since the first positive case was detected, the institute along with the help of local health officials had tested all occupants of the hostels and personnel associated with it. This preventive measure had led to early detection of two attendants who were under quarantine in a hostel.

Later, the institute had around 100 students and staffers tested for Covid-19.