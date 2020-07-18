Indore: Now, IIT officer is corona suspect

Indore: A senior officer of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore is suspected to have contracted the virus. The officer was checked at the health centre in IIT campus, where his samples were collected and sent for testing. Until the results arrive, the officer has been kept in isolation at the campus.
The news of senior officer being suspected comes just a day after two hostel attendants of IIT Indore tested positive for COVID-19. A student had also contracted the disease, taking the total number of cases on the campus to three. The two attendants were shifted to a hospital for treatment.
The first case of coronavirus came into light on July 5, when a PhD student from Jammu and Kashmir tested positive. The student had moved into the campus, just a couple of days before testing positive, following instructions of the institute.
Since the first positive case was detected, the institute along with the help of local health officials had tested all occupants of the hostels and personnel associated with it. This preventive measure had led to early detection of two attendants who were under quarantine in a hostel.
Later, the institute had around 100 students and staffers tested for Covid-19.
From all the tests, 36 results, including that of 2 students, are awaited. Out of 62 students tested, the result of 60 students was found to be negative.
The quarantine period of these 60 students is likely to get over soon and they will be allowed to resume their research work with all due precautions as mandated by the institute protocol.
The institute is closely monitoring the health of all the staff too and have asked them to work from home in case of any health concerns.
Hostel attendants were asymptomatic and seemed to be in an early stage of infection.
They are presently doing well and the Institute is providing all support to them.
Meanwhile, the student from J-K tested negative for Covid-19 on July 14.
