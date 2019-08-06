Indore: Now, Discom to send bill payment link on mobile

Indore: In order to encourage cashless payment, Western Region Madhya Pradesh Power Distribution Company has decided to SMS electricity bill and payment link on mobile numbers.

“This new facility will be introduced from this very month,” said Discom managing director Vikas Narwal.

As the bill will generate, it would be sent on the registered mobile number of the consumer through SMS. The SMS will also contain IVRS number and in the end of the message, a link of payment gateway.

The message will be sent to all 30 lakh consumers whose mobile phones are registered with Discom.

He said that the company has come up with this scheme for promoting cashless payment of electricity bills. “Online payment not only saves consumer’s time but also energy and money.

“If payment is made online, the consumer does not have to come to electricity office and stand in long queue. In this way, time and energy of consumer is saved. For encouraging online payment of bill, we give up to Rs 20 discount. So, the consumer saves money also if he makes online payment,” Narwal said.