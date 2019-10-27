Indore: Now, DAVV to incorporate security features in marksheets

Indore: After degree certificates, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is going to incorporate advanced security features including photographs, and QR code in marksheets to check counterfeiting.

“We have decided to incorporate advanced security features in our academic awards. While we have already introduce latest features including QR code in our degrees, a proposal will be tabled before vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain for incorporating security features like photographs, Aadhar number and QR code in marksheets also,” said deputy registrar (exam) Prajwal Khare.

The announcement came years after UGC directed universities across the country to introduce security features in marksheets and certificates to students enrolled in different programmes of study.

Due to lack of security features in the academic documents, education institutions and prospective employers find it difficult to check authenticity of academic documents issued by DAVV.

Prospective employers send copies of job applicants’ marksheets, which are printed on plain paper, to university for verification. Already short of hands, the university had to deploy employees to manually match the documents with records available with them.

“Rainbow colour printing, watermarks and penetrating numbering are technologies that can prevent duplication. No local printer can produce counterfeit documents if these technologies are used,” said a senior professor at DAVV.

Mark sheets with security features will allow educational institutions and prospective employers to easily check their authenticity without having to consult certificate-issuing authorities.