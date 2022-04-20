Indore: ​Now, DAVV students can do research at RRCAT

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Science and engineering students pursuing higher studies at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya will now be able to do research projects at Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT), a facility of the Department of Atomic Energy in Indore.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between RRCAT and DAVV to this effect on Tuesday.

DAVV vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain and RRCAT director Dr Shankar V Nakhe inked the MoU on behalf of their respective institutions.

Several senior professors and scientists from both institutions were present during the occasion.

“The pact has been signed to facilitate PhD students, post-doctoral fellows, MTech and MSc students of the university to pursue research/projects at RRCAT in the areas of science, engineering science, and engineering,” said Prof Ratnesh Gupta, head, School of Instrumentation at DAVV.

“The MoU is expected to result in collaborative research activities in the areas of mutual interest of both the institutes. Furthermore, researchers from both institutes will be able to use the resources and expertise of both the institutions to conduct their research/project work,” he added.

During the occasion, Nakhe spoke about the long association of RRCAT with DAVV. He said that during the 90s, scientists from RRCAT used to teach the students of science and engineering at DAVV.

“Even many a scientist from RRCAT obtained their PhD degree from DAVV,” he added.

Jain emphasised the importance of MoU for the overall development of the nation and society. She also underlined the necessity of collaborative research for enhancing the skill sets of the students.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 01:08 AM IST