Indore: Now, DAVV mulls online convocation option also

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), the only Grade A+ university in the state which was hell-bent on holding convocation in a traditional way (offline mode) despite Covid-19 crisis, has now started considering online option as well.

Vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain directed officials and teachers to make preparations for holding both types of convocation. If the daily Covid-19 cases come down, we may go for offline option and otherwise if the cases continue to remain high,” she said in a meeting held at EMRC on Wednesday.

The university wants to hold convocation for sessions 2018-19 and 2019-20 in first or second week of February.

Initially, the convocation was scheduled on March 23 for session 2018-19 but the same could not be held following Covid-19 outbreak.

When the coronavirus cases came down in June-July, the university again planned to hold the convocation but it could not take place due to poor health of the then Chancellor Lalji Tandon, and later his demise.

But now as all types of Covid-19 restrictions have been relaxed, barring the condition of wearing face covering and maintain social distancing, the university has again geared up to hold convocation. The university has decided to club convocations for session 2018-19 and 2019-20 into one.

If the university went for offline option then it will face challenges as students of one session alone fill up nearly half of the university auditorium. For session 2018-19, nearly 220 meritorious students were to be given medals and about 200 students were to be awarded PhD degrees.

Together, their number will reach 700. If social distancing norms are maintained, the event cannot be held in auditorium. This means, it will have to be organised on UTD ground under a tent.