Indore: Now COVID-19 patient’s body found unattended in MYH mortuary

Indore: While the probe into the unattended body in the mortuary of MYH is still going on, another body of a man, who died of Covid-19 in a city hospital 9 days ago, was found unattended in the mortuary of the hospital on Friday. The man was undergoing treatment in MTH hospital where he died during the treatment and since then it was kept in the mortuary of MYH. Interestingly, the family members also not reached the mortuary to receive the body.

Tanaji (54) son of Keshav, a resident of Housing Board Colony in Pithampur was admitted to MTH hospital on September 6. He died on September 9 after which the body was sent to MY Hospital to be handed over to the family members. MTH hospital administration said that the family members of Tanaji were informed just after the death after which the body was sent to the mortuary. A police official from MYH Police Chowki said that the hospital administration has informed the police to locate the family members of the deceased and we were doing the same.

MGM Medical College Dean Dr Jyoti Bindal said that the probe is undergoing in the mortuary related case under the committee constituted by the Divisional Commissioner.