Indore: Now, better cashback scheme for classless payment of domestic power bill

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following orders by the MP Electricity Regulatory Commission, Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company is now offering a better cashback scheme than it was previously giving for cashless payment of domestic power bills.

Till March, there was a minimum ceiling of Rs 5 to 20 on payment of electricity bills for LT domestic connections.

In this way, earlier any LT consumer could get a maximum discount of Rs 20 per month on cashless electricity bill payment.

According to the new instructions that came into force in April, now the consumer will get a cashback of 0.50 per cent on the total amount of the bill.

There will be no restriction on the maximum exemption limit for domestic LT consumers. Under the new instructions, consumers who pay domestic LT cashless electricity bills of more than Rs 4,000 will be able to get Rs 20 cashback.

The consumer will get Rs 25 on cashless bill payment of Rs 5000 and 250 rupees on Rs 50000 and Rs 500 on Rs 1 lakh LT domestic electricity bill cashless payment.

This exemption will be clearly mentioned in the next electricity bill.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 01:48 AM IST