Indore: Novelty market sealed for violating safety norms, IMC slaps fine of Rs 80,000

Indore: Taking strict action against shopkeepers for not following Covid-19 norms on Saturday, the IMC sealed Novelty Market on Saturday. The IMC also slapped spot fine on 708 people, and collected Rs 80,000 in fines.

IMC official said that the action was taken by Zone 3 Zonal officer, Dhirendra Bais. IMC was keeping watch on the market from the last many days and also warned the market shopkeepers multiple times for following the rules. IMC official said, when on Saturday the situation got worse, the zonal officer took strict action and sealed the market.

There were many customers and shopkeepers who were not wearing masks, and they were fined. Some shops did not have sanitisers, and there were those who had sanitisers, but were not using it to disinfect goods. Many people were shaking hands and not maintaining social distancing. The market was also very congested which itself increases the risk of spread of virus, said IMC official.

708 spotfines, Rs 80,000 collected

In its ongoing drive, IMC officials collectively imposed spotfine on 708 people and collected Rs 80,000 in fines. Officials said that 134 people were fined for violating social distancing, 568 for not wearing masks and 6 shops and organisations for not having sanitisers.