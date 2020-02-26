Indore: Notorious gangster Yuvraj arrested from near airport

Indore: Notorious criminal Yuvraj Ustad was arrested from near city airport on Wednesday. He was on the run after he was booked under National Security Act a few months back. He arrived by flight from Mumbai to meet his family here. The crime branch handed over Yuvraj to Pardeshipura police station staff for further action.

Acting on a tip-off, DIG Ruchi Vardhan Mishra instructed ASP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya to start a search for Yuvraj Ustad. The crime branch team started investigation when they came to know about his presence near airport. The crime branch team along with Pardeshipura police station team started a search and Yuvraj Kashid, a resident of Pardeshipura , was arrested from a tea stall opposite airport. A warrant was issued against Kashid by collector under NSA after the report given by Pardeshipura police in January 2020. Since then, he was on the run.

Ustad allegedly told the police that he went to Maharashtra in December 2019 and was hiding in his ancestral place and other areas in Ahmednagar district. On Wednesday, he came to city by a flight from Mumbai to meet his family members but was caught. The accused had a plan to go back to Mumbai after meeting family.

According to police, Yuvraj’s associates used to extort money from people for him. He also indulged in the settlement of disputed lands. Yuvraj is the kingpin of gang and his gang’s main source of income is the money earned from extortion. Yuvraj and his accomplices were booked for many serious crimes. He was on bail in a case of Pardeshipura. Yuvraj was also accused of murdering Jitu Thakur in Mhow jail to avenge his father’s murder.