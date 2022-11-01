e-Paper Get App
Indore: Notices slapped on officers for negligence in dev work

Indore: Notices slapped on officers for negligence in dev work

Review meeting of various schemes of the panchayat and rural development department held

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 04:01 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the district, show-cause notices have been issued to many officers and employees for disciplinary action for negligence and apathy in rural development projects. The notices have been served as a result of the review meeting held a few days ago. It was chaired by CEO of the zilla panchayat Vandana Sharma.

At the meeting, other schemes, including housing and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, were reviewed. During the review, the chief executive officers of Janpad Panchayats were instructed to achieve progress in the next 15 days after effective monitoring by issuing show-cause notices to the sub-engineers who had made slow progress in the work of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Show-cause notices for disciplinary action were issued to assistant development extension officer, Janpad Panchayat, Depalpur, Naresh Verma; assistant development extension officer, Janpad Panchayat, Mhow, Mahesh Agarwal; and assistant development extension officer, Janpad Panchayat, Indore, Ajay Vaishnav for not achieving proper progress in the works of the housing scheme.

At the meeting, all the project officers of the district panchayats, along with the chief executive officers of Mhow, Indore, Sanwer and Depalpur, and deputy engineers of all the Janpads were present.

article-image

