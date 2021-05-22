Indore: Notice for state service exam postponement fake, says Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A public notice claiming Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has postponed the State Service Examination-2020, which is scheduled on June 20, spread rapidly among candidates on Saturday but it turned out to be fake.
The MPPSC said it has not made any change in examination schedule. Two days back, MPPSC had issued a notice postponing State Engineering Service -2020 and Dental Surgeon Examination-2019 due to Covid-19.
MPPSC notification stated that Engineering Service -2020 and Dental Surgeon Examination-2019 scheduled in June has been suspended and the next dates of exams will be declared shortly.
As State Service Examination-2020 is also scheduled in June, some mischief was created in name of MPPSC wherein it was mentioned that SSE has also been suspended.
The fake notice spread like a wildfire through social media. Many candidates called MPPSC officials to inquire about the postponement of exam. The MPPSC denied having issued any such notice and dubbed exam postponement information as fake.
“As of now, there is no change in exam date. We will review situation after corona curfew is lifted after June 1,” said MPPSC deputy secretary Rakhi Sahay.
She added, “Candidates should not trust social media messages. They should visit official website of MPPSC for updates.” About 3 lakh students have submitted forms for State Service Examination-2020.