Indore: Notice for state service exam postponement fake, says Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A public notice claiming Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has postponed the State Service Examination-2020, which is scheduled on June 20, spread rapidly among candidates on Saturday but it turned out to be fake.

The MPPSC said it has not made any change in examination schedule. Two days back, MPPSC had issued a notice postponing State Engineering Service -2020 and Dental Surgeon Examination-2019 due to Covid-19.

MPPSC notification stated that Engineering Service -2020 and Dental Surgeon Examination-2019 scheduled in June has been suspended and the next dates of exams will be declared shortly.

As State Service Examination-2020 is also scheduled in June, some mischief was created in name of MPPSC wherein it was mentioned that SSE has also been suspended.