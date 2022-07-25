Indore: Noted academic DP Mishra passes away

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Renowned academic Dr DP Mishra, who had earned a reputation of being an ‘institution builder’, passed away on Sunday.

He worked in different capacities including dean of Faculty of Commerce, board of studies chairman, principal of Shri Vaishnav Commerce College, founding director of Shri Vaishnav Institute of Management etc.

More than 90 per cent senior teachers of commerce and management in the city were his students. He shaped many lives.

Bhoj Open University vice-chancellor Prof Jayant Sonwalkar, who did his PhD under Mishra, said that he (Mishra) was a big name in the field of commerce and management not only in Malwa but in Madhya Pradesh.

DAVV vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain, rector Prof Ashok Sharma, former VC Narendra Dhakad, DAVV executive council member Mangal Mishra and others condoled his demise.

