e-Paper Get App

Indore: Noted academic DP Mishra passes away

More than 90 per cent senior teachers of commerce and management in the city were his students. He shaped many lives.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 01:44 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Renowned academic Dr DP Mishra, who had earned a reputation of being an ‘institution builder’, passed away on Sunday.

He worked in different capacities including dean of Faculty of Commerce, board of studies chairman, principal of Shri Vaishnav Commerce College, founding director of Shri Vaishnav Institute of Management etc.

More than 90 per cent senior teachers of commerce and management in the city were his students. He shaped many lives.

Bhoj Open University vice-chancellor Prof Jayant Sonwalkar, who did his PhD under Mishra, said that he (Mishra) was a big name in the field of commerce and management not only in Malwa but in Madhya Pradesh.

DAVV vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain, rector Prof Ashok Sharma, former VC Narendra Dhakad, DAVV executive council member Mangal Mishra and others condoled his demise.

Read Also
Indore: Zoo outing for kids of street vendors
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Noted academic DP Mishra passes away

RECENT STORIES

Here's how Indian students coped with Europe's worst-ever heatwave

Here's how Indian students coped with Europe's worst-ever heatwave

As international students worry about visas, read what experts think are reasons for the delay

As international students worry about visas, read what experts think are reasons for the delay

ISC pass percentage 99.38, CBSE and HSC trail

ISC pass percentage 99.38, CBSE and HSC trail

Mumbai: Stakeholders take BMC's no pothole promise with grain of salt

Mumbai: Stakeholders take BMC's no pothole promise with grain of salt

Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP & rebels claiming the battle is money versus loyalty

Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP & rebels claiming the battle is money versus loyalty