Indore: Not suicide, man killed wife, say cops

Later, police reached the crematorium ground and started an investigation to know the reason for the death. During questioning, Dilip Singh tried to mislead the cops and said that Sanjukunwar died of cardiac arrest later changed his statement and said that she committed suicide. Due to his controversial statement, the police cracked down on him and the accused confessed to his crime. He allegedly informed the police that his wife Sanjukunwar fled with one Amar Kharol in February 2020 but returned in July. But She didn’t want to stay with her husband. On Monday, Sanjukunwar went to Betma saying that she wasn't well and was going to see a doctor. She again tried to flee but Dilp brought her back.

Accused informed the police that some land was registered in her name. He later planned to kill his wife. He first mixed sleeping pills with her with food. After that, the accused strangled her to death. After killing his wife, the accused sat with the body all night. He informed his relatives and some villagers that his wife died of heart attack. He then, he along with relatives, cremated her. The police are still collecting scientific evidence into the case.