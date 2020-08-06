Indore: Not suicide, man killed wife, say cops

Indore: On Wednesday, the cops were right when they smelt rat and suspected hubby Dilip Singh in his wife's death. It may be recalled that the police on Wednesday arrested a man for reportedly strangulating his wife to death and performing her last rites without informing the cops in order to destroy the evidence a couple of days ago. On Thursday, it was revealed that the accused tried to turn the murder into a suicide. An altercation took place between them after which the woman expressed her unwillingness to stay with her husband.
According to SP (west) Mahesh Chand Jain, the police received information on Tuesday that a woman named Sanjukunwar Rajput (25), a resident of Machal village "committed suicide" but her husband Dilip alias Bhartendu Singh didn’t inform the police and cremated his wife with the help of some relatives early in the morning. Later, the police team reached the village and gathered information from the locals and they informed that Sanjukunwar died due to cardiac arrest and was cremated.
Later, police reached the crematorium ground and started an investigation to know the reason for the death. During questioning, Dilip Singh tried to mislead the cops and said that Sanjukunwar died of cardiac arrest later changed his statement and said that she committed suicide. Due to his controversial statement, the police cracked down on him and the accused confessed to his crime. He allegedly informed the police that his wife Sanjukunwar fled with one Amar Kharol in February 2020 but returned in July. But She didn’t want to stay with her husband. On Monday, Sanjukunwar went to Betma saying that she wasn't well and was going to see a doctor. She again tried to flee but Dilp brought her back.
Accused informed the police that some land was registered in her name. He later planned to kill his wife. He first mixed sleeping pills with her with food. After that, the accused strangled her to death. After killing his wife, the accused sat with the body all night. He informed his relatives and some villagers that his wife died of heart attack. He then, he along with relatives, cremated her. The police are still collecting scientific evidence into the case.
