Indore: Not only socks, candidates made to remove sacred thread & all jewellery

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Candidates who went to write the state service preliminary exam 2022 were made to remove not only their socks and shoes but also sacred thread (Raksha Sutra) tied on their wrists, chains, earrings and other jewellery items.

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) had already issued instructions prohibiting items including electronic devices, socks, shoes, all types of jewellery handbags, purses, scarves, belts etc.

Despite that, many candidates wearing such articles had reached the exam centre but were allowed entry into the examination hall only after they removed the prohibited items.

Around 72 per cent of candidates took the prelims conducted in all 52 districts across the state. A total of 695 examination centres, including 103 in Indore, were set up across the state.

Nearly 2.63 lakh candidates had applied for the state service exam 2022 for vacancies in different government departments of which nearly 72 per cent of candidates showed up for the exam.

MPPSC writes for FIR against one candidate

One candidate at a Jabalpur-based centre was caught using unfair means during the exam.

“Proceeding for filing an FIR against the candidate has been initiated,” said MPPSC, PRO Ravindra Panchbhai.