Indore: Not 'Man'kind; Woman bear burden of birth control

Men of the cleanest city of India are restraining themselves from being a part the government's sterilization programme and the data of the health department shows that the responsibility of family planning is on the shoulders of women only!

Even after various awareness programmes, city’s men participation in sterilization is even less than one per cent. Surprisingly, the health department has increased the target of male participation to 50 per cent of the total target at the time when it hasn't reached even 1 per cent in last so many years.

In the recent video conferencing done by the Additional Chief Secretary, Health, all district officials were directed to aim at least 50 per cent male participation out of the total target.

Indore district has the target of 22,000 sterilization, including both male and female and as per the new instruction, male participation should be 11,000 and same should be of females.

Earlier, the target was about 10 per cent i.e. 2,300 non-scalpel vasectomy but the department could achieve only 0.61 per cent which is only vasectomy could be done since April 1, 2020.

Percentage of female sterilization is 12.63 percent out of the total target till date.

“As per the new instructions, we will have to aim for the 50 per cent of male participation of the total target. We are preparing to achieve the target and also started preparing for the awareness fortnight for the same,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.

The awareness fortnight for NSV would be organized from November 21.

Social stigma is the main reason

Dr Jadia said that social stigma is the main reason behind less male participation. “COVID-19 crisis has also hit the programme while social stigma like weakness or decreasing sexual capacity is the reason. Male sterilization is the safe and easiest way of family planning and people should come forward for the same,” the CMHO added.

MP was top performing state in 2011

According to sources, Madhya Pradesh was the best performing state in sterilisation in 2011 with the highest number of sterilisations. However, the pace couldn’t be maintained and even decreased due to which the rate of sterilisation in 2020 is the lowest.