 Indore: Not allowed to visit beauty parlour, woman ends life
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Not allowed to visit beauty parlour, woman ends life

Indore: Not allowed to visit beauty parlour, woman ends life

Police said that the deceased, Reena Jadhav, was married 15 years ago to Balram Jadhav.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 12:51 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman living in the Aerodrome police station area hanged herself just because her husband forbade her to go to a beauty parlour.

Police said that the deceased, Reena Jadhav, was married 15 years ago to Balram Jadhav. Balram does sewing work while staying at home.

Balram told police that on Thursday afternoon Reena asked permission to go to the beauty parlour, and he refused. Upset with this Reena committed suicide by hanging herself.

Police have started an investigation into the case and are taking statements of the family members of the deceased and other persons.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Read Also
Indore: Under Cyber Tehsil, mutation of 3,296 registries done in 6 months
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Health check-up camp at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Mhow

MP: Health check-up camp at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Mhow

MP: Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT Indore celebrates its first annual function

MP: Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT Indore celebrates its first annual function

MP: Dewas mayor discusses last-mile connectivity through city buses

MP: Dewas mayor discusses last-mile connectivity through city buses

Indore: Wife files FIR against Symbiosis University director-in-charge

Indore: Wife files FIR against Symbiosis University director-in-charge

Indore: Consumer panel orders SRK, Byju's staffer to pay compensation

Indore: Consumer panel orders SRK, Byju's staffer to pay compensation