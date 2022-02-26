Indore: Non-payment of diversion tax dues, 3 shops sealed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration sealed three shops on Saturday for non-payment of diversion tax. A continuous campaign is being run by the district administration against those who are not depositing diversion tax.

Collector Manish Singh has given clear instructions to all tehsildars, naib tehsildars and revenue inspectors to strictly collect revenue, or else seal the establishments for non-payment of diversion tax.

Taking effective action in the Manpur area of the district, a team of the revenue department sealed three shops sealed on account of non-payment of outstanding tax.

The team sealed the shops of Mohan, son of Mannu, a resident of Manpur village, who had not made payment of outstanding dues of Rs 2.69 lakh; Anil, son of Mannu, a resident of Manpur village; and of Suresh Mannu, also a resident of Manpur village.

