 Indore: Nominations Of High Court Bar Association From Today
Indore: Nominations Of High Court Bar Association From Today

The final list comprises a total of 1,804 voters.

Updated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 11:18 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nomination forms for the elections of the High Court Bar Association, Indore will be issued on November 2-3. Candidates willing to contest the election can obtain the nomination forms from the e-library of the High Court between 3 and 5 pm. After filing, the forms are to be submitted to chief electoral officer Manoj Dwivedi or to additional chief electoral officers and assistant electoral officer.

Four office-bearers and five executive members of the High Court Advocates Association, Indore are to be elected through vote. Advocate Tanuj Dixit said that the process is being started for transparent elections of the Bar Association. Earlier, the final voter list was published by Dwivedi after the decision from the State Bar Council.

