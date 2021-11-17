Indore: No work no pay; DAVV tells striking self-finance employees

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya administration clarified to the striking non-teaching self-finance employees, who are on indefinite strike for increment, that they won't be paid any salary for the days they are on strike.

"No work, no salary," said a notification issued by DAVV on Tuesday. Besides, they transferred Deepak Solanki, president of DAVV Self-Finance Association to another department.Led by their president Solanki and general secretary Gajendra Parmar, members of DAVV Employees (Non-Teaching) Association are on indefinite strike for increment.

The strikers said that they would remain on strike till their demand is met. On Tuesday they again boycotted official works and raised slogans against the university administration.They also held a meeting with university administrative officers but it failed to break the ice. The employees then announced indefinite strike till their one-point demand is not met.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 02:55 AM IST