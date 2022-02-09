Indore: No vaccination drive for teenagers in city today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The vaccination drive of teenagers between 15 and 17 years will be hit again on Wednesday due to the shortage of Covaxin. Surprisingly, no vaccination drive for teenagers will be conducted in the city on Wednesday as the health department could afford to vaccinate teenagers in the rural areas only and at limited centres.

Similarly, the drive for the precautionary dose will also be hit due to a lack of availability of Covaxin as most of the frontline workers had taken their doses of Covaxin and, now, its shortage will spell trouble for them.

“We have only 400 doses of Covaxin left in stock. We won’t set up centres for vaccinating teenagers on Wednesday. However, we’re expecting to get more stock of vaccines on Wednesday afternoon, but the number isn’t confirmed yet,” chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya said.

The health department has failed in achieving the 100 per cent target of vaccinating teenagers with the first dose even after more than a month has passed. Moreover, the administration has released orders to stop the salaries of many frontline workers and healthcare workers if they fail to take the precautionary dose.

On Tuesday, only 476 children of ages between 15 and 17 years had taken the first dose of vaccine, while only 3,606 teenagers of the same age group took the second dose. Similarly, about 1,200 people had the precautionary dose on Tuesday.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 01:04 AM IST