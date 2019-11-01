Indore: No urea for farmers from MARKFED

Indore: Farmers in Indore district will not get urea fertiliser from MARKFED (the MP State cooperative marketing federation Indore). State government has banned it, according to farmers’ union leader Bablu Jadhav. He said earlier farmers were getting fertiliser from MARKFED easily without hassle. He also alleged that cooperative societies prevailed on government to ban urea sale from MARKFED because farmers avoided purchasing urea from it.

Jadhav said the price of urea is Rs 266 per 50 kg in MARKFED but traders sell the same for Rs 350.

The cooperative societies avoid giving fertilisers to new farmers on cash as they give priority to known farmers. “The farmers will have to go to private market to get fertiliser,” Jadhav added.