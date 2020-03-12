Indore: No takers for IDA’s Shahid Smarak

Indore: The Indore Development Authority has been developing ‘Shahid Smarak Park’ in Chitra Nagar which looks like India Gate of New Delhi. The project was actually developed for Border Security Force (BSF) but later the border force showed little interest in the project. So, the developing authority approached the Army which too expressed its inability to take up the project. Finally, the IDA approached state Police for the project and it even wrote the DGP about it but it is yet to receive any positive response.

Lack of interest among security forces, compelled the authority to keep the Rs 4 crore project in the back burner though it was slated for inauguration on January 26, last year.

Now, the IDA is in a dilemma over the project because it may cause a loss if the state police too declines to take up the project.

According to information, the BSF expressed its inability to take up the project because a few protocols do not allow them to hold any such property.

Project: Shahid Smarak Park

Earlier it was planned that the park will resemble like India Gate. There will be an open theater and gallery in the park. There will also an Amar Jawan Jyoti like the one in Delhi inside the park. It is said that the IDA had spent around Rs 2.5 crore in this project.

Sources in the IDA said that it was also planned to exhibit images of martyred BSF jawans from the state in the gallery like India Gate.

------------------

“At present, the architecture of Shahid Smarak Park is completed. Only a few work of gallery is pending which can only be done when its owner is decided because images of that particular force will be exhibited there. The state DGP expressed interest in the project, so we have sent a proposal to him. We are waiting for his response in this regard.

Vivek Shotriya, IDA CEO