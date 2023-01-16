Indore: No solution yet for Bhairav Temple issue on riverside corridor

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): No decision could be reached regarding the shifting of Bhairav Temple located on the riverside corridor. Smart City officials met local residents and temple committee members to thrash out the issue, but no solution was forthcoming despite this being the fifth meeting on this very issue.

Now the district administration would be roped in to solve the issue, officials said.

The work of construction of the riverside corridor from Jawahar Marg to Chandrabhaga is going on for two years, but the pace is very slow.

Officials said that the corridor is being built from the road opposite Sanjay Setu to Chandrabhaga on the banks of Kanh to ease vehicular pressure on Jawahar Marg.

According to Smart City officials, the work on the corridor has been completed in many areas but obstacles around the Bhairav temple in the Chandrabhaga area is halting further progress.

