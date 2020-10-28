Indore: No samples taken, yet woman tests Covid positive, alleges family

Indore: A curious case of a ‘Positive’ Covid-19 report came to fore on Wednesday where the patient claimed that her samples were not taken by the department. Surprisingly, a specimen referral form (SRF) ID of his brother was also generated but he was allegedly not at home at the time the sampling team approached them. The incident had surprised the health department officials as well but they said that the patient's assertions were false.

Raju Sharma, resident of Nanda Nagar, alleged that a team of the health department had come for screening of his family on Tuesday after some of his neighbours tested positive.

“Two-member team of a lady and male doctor reached my house in a Swift Car and they only checked the temperature of my mother Kamla Sharma and other family members and took my mobile number for the record. On Thursday, I received a message that my mother had tested positive through Rapid Antigen Test,” Raju Sharma told health officials.

He also alleged that SRF ID of my brother Gulshan Sharma was also generated without his samples being taken as he was not at home at the time when the team reached.

“We are confused with the messages and informed the officials about the same. We are also afraid how my mother tested positive,” Sharma said.

Later, health department officials started investigating the complaint and also tried finding the team members who reached his home. However, the complainant couldn’t tell the name of any of the team members.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said, “The allegation is baseless. We are working for the last six months but nothing like this has ever happened. We will take more details from the complainant.”

Decreasing Covid-19 cases, ambulance taken back from SDMs

With the decreasing Covid-19 cases in the city continuously, district administration has taken back the ambulances given to SDMs for helping Covid patients.

In the new orders, administration has shifted four ambulances to the Covid control room at SGSITS and one ambulance each for Sanwer, Mhow, and Manpur which will help in shifting patients from home isolation to hospitals. All other ambulances will be released for their initial places.