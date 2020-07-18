Indore: No respite from Covid; 646 patients in 6 days

Indore: There appears to be no relief from the increasing number of patients in the city as 646 patients were tested positive in the last six days. The deadly disease has been spreading its tentacles in all areas of the city as it spread in 15 new areas on Friday. Moreover, 13 more patients have tested positive from Usha Phatak area which has emerged as the new hotspot of the city. Earlier, 23 patients were found positive from the area on July 16.
The area has already been declared as containment zone and the administration has sealed all activities in the area.
According to district contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre, out of the 13 people, 9 were found in one family. “We have started contact tracing of these people and sent them to the hospital. We have also started collecting samples of other people in the area as these 13 were high-risk contacts of the previously found patients. ” he added.
Not only Usha Phatak but a large number of patients were tested positive from other areas as well including 7 from Limbodi, 2 from Annapurna Nagar, 2 from Sai Vihar in Rau, 4 from Alankar Palace, 4 from Rajendra Nagar, 6 Labriya Bheru, 6 from Sukhdev Nagar, 5 from Scheme No 71, 3 from LIG, and others.
Patients found from new areas
Not only the old areas, but the virus has been spreading in new areas also as one and two cases were found in many areas which have seen the patients including Mhow Naka, Sunil Nagar, Kalani Nagar, Jai Jagat Colony and others.
Nephews of BJP leader test positive
Two nephews of a BJP leader in Banganga area tested positive on Saturday. Both of them were kept in home isolation as they have mild symptoms. Samples of other family members have also been taken by the department.
526 in 11 days, 646 in next 6 days
Spread of COVID-19 has suddenly increased for last one week as 646 patients were tested positive in six days from July 12 to July 17. The number of patients in first 11 days of July was only 526 as average about 40 patients found positive.
June 30- 4734
July 11- 5260
Total- 526
Cases in last six days
July 12- 92
July 13- 51
July 14- 93
July 15- 136
July 16- 129
July 17- 145
Total- 646
