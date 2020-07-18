Indore: No respite from Covid; 646 patients in 6 days

Indore: There appears to be no relief from the increasing number of patients in the city as 646 patients were tested positive in the last six days. The deadly disease has been spreading its tentacles in all areas of the city as it spread in 15 new areas on Friday. Moreover, 13 more patients have tested positive from Usha Phatak area which has emerged as the new hotspot of the city. Earlier, 23 patients were found positive from the area on July 16.

The area has already been declared as containment zone and the administration has sealed all activities in the area.

According to district contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre, out of the 13 people, 9 were found in one family. “We have started contact tracing of these people and sent them to the hospital. We have also started collecting samples of other people in the area as these 13 were high-risk contacts of the previously found patients. ” he added.

Not only Usha Phatak but a large number of patients were tested positive from other areas as well including 7 from Limbodi, 2 from Annapurna Nagar, 2 from Sai Vihar in Rau, 4 from Alankar Palace, 4 from Rajendra Nagar, 6 Labriya Bheru, 6 from Sukhdev Nagar, 5 from Scheme No 71, 3 from LIG, and others.