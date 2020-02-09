Indore: No respite from cold winds, temp remains 5 degrees below normal

Indore: There was no respite from cold conditions as residents braved chilly winds for second consecutive day on Sunday. The maximum temperature remained five degrees Celsius below normal while the night temperature was normal.
The meteorological department said the condition would remain same as the cold winds continue to blow from northern parts of the country. On Sunday, people woke up to chilly morning and cold winds that blew throughout the day at an average speed of 12-14 kilometres per hour. City recorded maximum temperature of 22.8 degrees Celsius, which was five degrees below normal whereas the minimum temperature at 10.2 degrees Celsius was normal.
As weather was chilly, roads wore a deserted look in the morning and evening though it was a holiday. “Change in weather conditions is due to change in wind pattern and western disturbance in Himalayas,” a department official said. “There was an upper air circulation in Chhattisgarh but it weakened due to which the day temperature also increased gradually,” he added.
Weather in Feb
Weather remains clear with light surface winds blowing from north or north-east direction. With receding winter, the mean minimum temperature gradually increases from 10 °C to 14 °C. There are rare occasions when minimum temperature drops below 5°C. The mean maximum temperature shows a rise from 27.0°C to 32.0°C. The total monthly rainfall in this month is 2.2 mm with average rainy days of 0.4 days. Heavy rainfall has also been recorded.
