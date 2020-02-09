Indore: No respite from cold winds, temp remains 5 degrees below normal

Indore: There was no respite from cold conditions as residents braved chilly winds for second consecutive day on Sunday. The maximum temperature remained five degrees Celsius below normal while the night temperature was normal.

The meteorological department said the condition would remain same as the cold winds continue to blow from northern parts of the country. On Sunday, people woke up to chilly morning and cold winds that blew throughout the day at an average speed of 12-14 kilometres per hour. City recorded maximum temperature of 22.8 degrees Celsius, which was five degrees below normal whereas the minimum temperature at 10.2 degrees Celsius was normal.